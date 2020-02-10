ISP finds 11 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop of Michigan man

Indiana State Police say a traffic stop led to a discovery of more than 11 pounds of marijuana and marijuana extract. (Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a traffic stop of a Michigan man led to a discovery of more than 11 pounds of marijuana Sunday evening.

Around 8:00 p.m., ISP Trooper Stephen Stoneking conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep Cherokee for multiple unnamed traffic violations southbound on Interstate 65 near Seymour, Ind. During the traffic stop, Stoneking noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the passenger side of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, Stoneking and Trooper Paul Walker found numerous plastic bags containing more than 11 pounds of marijuana along with boxes containing nearly 33 jars of marijuana extract. Troopers also found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The driver, Jesse Brescia, 29, of Lansing, Mich., was arrested on charges of dealing more than 10 pounds of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he awaits his initial court appearance.