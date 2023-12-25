FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — The execution of a search warrant by the Indiana State Police SWAT team led to a fire at a Connersville home on Thursday.

Officials said in a news release that the warrants were conducted at two homes near the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue in Connersville. This comes after “an extensive investigation” led by the Oxford Police Department in Ohio and the Connersville Police Department.

The SWAT team “attempted to de-escalate the situation” by calling for the individuals in the home to surrender. After the individuals “failed to respond to orders,” the release said that the team deployed a flash/noise distraction device near the outside of an upstairs bedroom window.

As the device was deployed, the release said that a fire started in the same bedroom. All occupants were safely removed from the home without further incident, according to the release, and the Connersville Fire Department put out the fire.

Officials said the Indiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and the Connersville Police Department is continuing to investigate the incidents that led to the issuance of the search warrants.