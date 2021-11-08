ISP: Driver in chase on I-80/94 was wearing body armor; passenger had loaded gun

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Illinois man was arrested early Monday after state police said he led officers on a chase and was found to be wearing body armor.

It was around 2 a.m. when a trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet Equinox for speeding on Interstate 80/94 after he clocked it traveling 93 mph. The SUV continued on, though, and police chased it eastbound.

Police used stop sticks at multiple locations and the vehicle’s tires became deflated and it stopped around the 41 milemarker in LaPorte County.

The driver and passenger were both taken into custody.

Police found a loaded .40 caliber handgun on the passenger, and the driver was wearing body armor, police said.

The driver – Ronnie Hill, 47, from Harvey, IL – is preliminarily charged with:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle- Level 6 Felony

Wearing Body Armor While Committing a Felony- Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving- Class C Misdemeanor

The passenger- Antwonne Strong, 26, from Dolton, IL – is being held for Possession of a Handgun No Permit- Class A Misdemeanor.