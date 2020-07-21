ISP: Driver cut off semi, fired gun on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was arrested Monday after police said he fired a gunshot into the air while driving along Interstate 69 in Grant County.

Indiana State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded just after 7:30 a.m. to a report of a driver firing a gun on I-69 near mile marker 266, two miles north of the Marion exit.

Investigating officers discovered that a 41-year-old Fort Wayne man was driving a semi southbound on I-69 when a man driving a Ford Mustang cut off the semi-trailer. When the semi driver honked his horn, the Mustang driver – Jerry Steele, 53, of Indianapolis – allegedly pulled a handgun out and fired a shot into the air, the report said.

When officers pulled over Steele in Delaware County, they found a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The gun had been reported stolen from Marion County, state police said.

Steele is being held in the Grant County jail on criminal charges for possession of stolen property and intimidation with a deadly weapon.