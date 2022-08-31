VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Terre Haute man accused of possessing child pornography, according to the Indiana State Police.

David Plasko

Troopers arrested 18-year-old David E. Plasko, Jr., on one count of child exploitation and five counts of possession of child pornography in connection to the investigation, which began in June, police said in a statement.

The state police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force spearheaded the investigation after recieving the tip. A search of a home on South 10th Street in Terre Haute turned up evidence against Plaske, who was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

He’s being held at Vigo County Jail.

The state police encourages anyone who may have information about crimes against children to contact their local law enforcement or visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website at www.missingkids.com/home and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.