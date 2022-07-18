LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An early Monday morning crash left where an SUV went airborne and hit a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 80/94 left at least two people with life-threatening injuries, according to Indiana State Police.

A Cadillac involved in an early Monday morning crash with a semi along I-80.

Alcohol and possibly drugs may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

Troopers were called to the westbound lanes of I-80/94 at the 1.2 mile marker just east of Calumet Avenue at about 2:22 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Cadillac SUV attempted to improperly pass the semi on the right and merge in front of the semi as it was entering a restricted lane, police said. The Cadillac struck an attenuator head-on before going airborne and hitting the semi as it passed.

A 25-year-old woman driving the Cadillac was ejected while a front passenger was trapped inside, police said. Both of them were taken to a hospital in Munster before being transferred to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Two other passengers were able to exit the vehicle. The driver of the semi was not injured. No identities have been released.

The crash is still under investigation and the results will be forwarded to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, police said in a statement.