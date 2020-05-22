ISP: Couple molested girl for 4 years

WOLCOTTVILLE (WANE) — A Wolcottville couple have been arrested on allegations they molested a 13-year-old girl over a 4-year period.
Robert M. Hoff, 34, and Mandy J. Hoff, 38, both of Wolcottville, each face two counts of Level 1 felony Child Molestation.
According to an Indiana State Police report, the married couple “had been engaging in sexual activity with a 13yr old juvenile female on a regular basis over the last four years.”
State police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the Indiana Department of Child Services against the couple. After an interview, charges were filed against the couple.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.