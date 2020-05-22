ISP: Couple molested girl for 4 years

WOLCOTTVILLE (WANE) — A Wolcottville couple have been arrested on allegations they molested a 13-year-old girl over a 4-year period.

Robert M. Hoff, 34, and Mandy J. Hoff, 38, both of Wolcottville, each face two counts of Level 1 felony Child Molestation.

Pictured are Robert M. Hoff and Mandy J. Hoff (Indiana State Police)

According to an Indiana State Police report, the married couple “had been engaging in sexual activity with a 13yr old juvenile female on a regular basis over the last four years.”

State police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the Indiana Department of Child Services against the couple. After an interview, charges were filed against the couple.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.