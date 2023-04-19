COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A Columbia City man faces seven counts of possessing child pornography following a monthslong investigation, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

On Sept. 6, 2022, the ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force started an investigation after learning that an online account had been used for child exploitation.

During the investigation, ISP reportedly learned that the account belonged to 42-year-old John Cowdin II.

Following the investigation, the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Cowdin’s arrest, and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department arrested Cowdin on Tuesday in Columbia City.

Cowdin faces seven counts of possession of child pornography, which are each Level 5 felonies.

Anyone who has information related to internet crimes against children should either contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report online.