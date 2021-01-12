ISP chase ends with stolen SUV crashing into parked van; 1 injured

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police tracked down a juvenile female driving a stolen vehicle in South Bend on Monday night, resulting in the driver crashing into a parked van and sending her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Around 11:20 p.m. Monday night, Indiana State Police was driving southbound behind a sliver Kia SUV on Fellows Street in South Bend. While the vehicle was stopped at a red light, ISP noticed two people running out of the Kia before the driver ran the red light. ISP then attempted to chase down the Kia.

The chase ended once the driver was ejected after crashing into the back of a white Nissan van parked near the 3800 block of Fellows Street. The driver, a juvenile female, was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation revealed the Kia was stolen out of South Bend. The juvenile female was the only person inside the Kia at the time of the crash.