CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in putting together what happened to a man found shot in a cemetery in east central Indiana.

Police found the body of 53-year-old Thomas Combs in the Dale Cemetery in Connersville on Aug. 16. The Fayetteville County Coroner determined his death to be from a gunshot wound, but the manner of death – homicide, suicide or accident, etc. – has not been released.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have heard a gunshot or saw anything suspicious in the late hours of Aug. 16 or early morning hours of Aug. 17 to call the state police post in Pendleton at (765) 778-2121.