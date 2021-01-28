ISP arrests NW Indiana man on child pornography charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested Tyler Southwell, 28, of Plymouth for possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

ISP received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that ultimately led to a search warrant being issued at the 8100 block of 9B Road in Plymouth. Southwell was arrested and transported to the Marshall County Jail on five counts of possessing child pornography.

Anyone having any information related to cyber-crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the the NCMEC website.