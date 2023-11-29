HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Huntington business owner on a felony racketeering charge following a monthslong investigation.

ISP started the investigation in June 2023 after receiving seven individual complaints alleging suspicious business activity that spanned from August 2021 to April 2023,

The complaints accused the suspect, identified by ISP as 51-year-old James R. Emley, of entering business contracts with people and forcing them to pay thousands of dollars up front in order to build custom food trucks.

According to ISP, the amount of money involved in the seven complaints totaled more than $200,000, but Emley reportedly never fulfilled any of the contracts.

At 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, authorities went to Emley’s business — FFT, LLC — at 1489 W. Park Drive in Huntington to execute a search warrant while officers also went to Emley’s house with an arrest warrant.

After taking Emley into custody without incident, authorities transported him to the Huntington County Jail, and Emley now faces a charge of committing corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony.