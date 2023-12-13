HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested the former supervisor of Warrick County Animal Control on felony charges.

According to a release, ISP executed a search warrant on Wednesday at the home of Danielle Barnes, 55, in the 200 block of Ohio Street in Chandler. Authorities say they received information from the Warrick County Prosecutor’s Office on December 12 regarding allegedly misappropriated funds from the Warrick County Animal Control.

During a search of the residence, detectives say they discovered 25 vials of feline viral rhiotracheitis, calicivirus, panleukopenia (FVRCP), which is a vaccine used to protect kittens against three highly contagious and life-threatening disease. The vaccine is classified as a legend drug.

Barnes was booked in the Warrick County Jail, where she is currently being held on bond. She was charged with felony theft and possession of a legend drug.