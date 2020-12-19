ISP arrests 4 impaired drivers Friday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – During a saturation patrol Friday night, Indiana State Police arrested four impaired drivers.

Police also made several drug arrests.

This patrol was conducted amidst the holiday season which, according to police, is one of the deadliest times of the year for impaired driving fatalities. Last December in Indiana, there were 415 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in 105 injuries and 11 fatalities.

33-year-old Lenoir Norris of Bloomington was pulled over on I-69 Friday night for speeding. During the traffic stop, Norris displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed he had a BAC of .10%. He was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Steven Ricci, 24, of Newburgh was also pulled over for speeding Friday and showed signs of impairment during the course of the stop. The investigation found his BAC was .14%. Ricci was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail.

29-year-old Zackary Ball of Vincennes was stopped on Friday for a defective headlight. Police found that Ball was in possession of meth, marijuana, a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Although he displayed signs of impairment, Ball refused to take a chemical test. He was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

Cobie Vogler, 19, of Carmi was pulled over for a defective license plate Friday. Vogler displayed signs of impairment and failed his sobriety tests. After further investigation, it was found that he was under the influence of meth.

Brett Hansman, 19, of Carmi was a passenger in Vogler’s car. A search revealed he was in possession of approximately 10 grams of meth and 22 grams of marijuana.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

ISP says its committed to traffic safety and will continue to conduct special patrols throughout the holiday season.