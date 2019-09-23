ISP arrest two in Lawrence County for dealing meth

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police (ISP) investigation ended with two arrests in Southern Indiana.

State police obtained information that Tracy D. Sego, 52, of Bedford, Indiana was allegedly dealing large quantities of methamphetamine in Lawrence County. On Friday night, September 20 around 9:15 p.m., ISP Sergeant Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey observed Sego driving a black Dodge Dakota near State Road 60 east.

As police caught up to the truck, they saw an item thrown out the passenger side window into the woods.

After conducting a traffic stop, police called for supporting units after they say Sego and his passenger, Kenzie D. Cox, 25, were acting suspiciously. A K9 unit alerted police to presence of narcotics in the truck leading police to find a small amount of methamphetamine along with a bottle of legend drug prescription pills for which neither Sego or Cox had a prescription.

Police also found a makeup bag in the woods in the area where they had seen an item thrown out of the truck. The bag contained roughly 107 grams of methamphetamine.

Sego and Cox were charged with the following:

Tracy D. Sego Dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony Possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, a level 3 felony

Kenzie D. Cox Dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony Possession of methamphetamine over 28 grams, a level 3 felony



Both Sego and Cox were jailed following their arrests.