ISP arrest pair after bank robbery escape vehicle spotted near Indy

GREENDALE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say two Indianapolis residents were arrested in a traffic stop after they allegedly robbed a bank near the Ohio and Kentucky border earlier Thursday.

Around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, officers in Dearborn County responded to a bank robbery in Greendale, Ind. Their initial investigation indicated a black man wearing a disguise entered the bank, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the teller. After being handed the money, the suspect left the bank in a Buick LaSabre.

Security video from an armed robbery in Greendale, Ind. (ISP)

Shortly after, a similar car was found near the bank unoccupied with the engine running. A nearby security camera showed a man matching the suspect description park the vehicle before getting into an orange or red Dodge Charger driven by another person and driving away. That Buick was found to be stolen out of Indianapolis.

A picture of the Charger was released and sent to police departments between Greendale and Indianapolis, and around 4:00 p.m., ISP Trooper Charles Herron saw a vehicle matching that description headed westbound on Interstate 74 approaching Indianapolis. Herron conducted a traffic stop on the Charger with the help of Troopers Walter Butt, Michael Wright, Nicholas Price, Brandon Gray and James Williams.

Police found Edward Collier, 44, and Rheonia Jackson, 24, both of Indianapolis, who were in possession of large amounts of cash, a handgun, and other evidence related to a bank robbery, according to police. They were detained for further investigation.

Further information found during the investigation indicated that after Collier allegedly robbed the bank, he drove the Buick LeSabre to a nearby parking lot where Jackson picked him up in the Charger. They then drove to the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Ind., where they got rid of the disguise and clothing allegedly worn during the robbery, then also discarded money wrappers that were removed from the money taken during the robbery. Collier and Jackson then left the casino and were heading toward Indianapolis where they were stopped by troopers in Marion County.

Following the Marion County investigation, Collier and Jackson were arrested and transported back to the Dearborn County Jail where they were both charged with felony Robbery While Armed with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery while Armed with a Deadly Weapon.

The Indiana State Police and Greendale Police Departments are investigating the robbery. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office have assisted in the investigation.