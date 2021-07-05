ISP arrest 1 in southern Indiana after finding meth, other illegal drugs during traffic stop

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A southern Indiana person was arrested after being caught with various illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police pulled over Brooklyn Terrell, 26, of Orleans on Sieboldt Quarry Road in Lawrence County for speeding. While pulled over, police noticed Terrell was impaired on some type of controlled substance.

A search with a police canine revealed that Terrell was in possession of about 16 grams of methamphetamine that was labeled in a manner consistent with selling it. Police also confiscated one gram of heroin, three grams of marijuana, hypodermic syringes and other paraphernalia. According to a release, other evidence indicated that Terrell was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

A further investigation revealed that the vehicle that Terrell was driving had just been reported as stolen.

Terrell was arrested and is currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail with the following offenses: