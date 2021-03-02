ISP arrest 1 after nearly half-hour chase through Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Jasper County man was placed in the Steuben County jail late Monday night after Indiana State Police pursued him in a nearly half-hour-long vehicle pursuit.

Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, an ISP officer conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck displaying a stolen license plate on Old U.S. 27 near S.R. 120. Prior to identifying the driver, he sped off.

ISP officers pursued the driver for nearly half an hour around Steuben County, at times going through fields and wooded areas around Crooked Lake. The driver avoided several stop sticks until the area of County Road 600 West near U.S. 20.

Mark Cates, 57, of DeMotte was arrested on charged with the following:

Resisting law enforcement

Operating as a habitual traffic violator

Possession of stolen property

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Reckless driving

Criminal mischief

Criminal recklessness

Cates is currently being held in the Steuben County jail pending his initial court hearing.