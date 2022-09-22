FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola man was arrested Wednesday night after an Indiana State Police trooper reportedly caught him breaking into his home.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. at a home along the 4600 block of West Nevada Mills Road, near Jimmerson Lake west of Fremont.

According to a state police report, a neighbor spotted a man breaking out windows of Trooper George Youpel’s home. The neighbor yelled at the suspect, who then became physically aggressive, the report said.

At that point, Youpel came out of his home and intervened. The suspect then fought with the trooper. State police said after a “lengthy physical altercation,” the trooper was able to gain control and put the man in handcuffs.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the man restrained in handcuffs, and broken windows on the trooper’s home, police said.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Joshua R. Enos of Angola. He was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation then booked into the Steuben County Jail on a felony charge of Residential Entry and two misdemeanor charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Disorderly Conduct.

It’s not clear why Enos allegedly targeted the trooper’s home.