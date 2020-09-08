ISP: 7 drivers arrested for drunk driving over Labor Day weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — State police in northeast Indiana arrested seven drivers on drunken driving charges and investigated one fatal crash where alcohol appeared to play a role over the Labor Day weekend.

Indiana State Police released its holiday weekend patrols report on Tuesday.

Over the four-day period – Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday – troopers from the Fort Wayne Post arrested drivers for incidents involving felony/misdemeanor Operating While Intoxicated charges, and one juvenile arrest for minor consuming alcohol. Troopers also made arrests for various felony/misdemeanor drug dealing and possession charges including meth, cocaine, and marijuana, and recovered a stolen handgun.

Troopers also were called to a fatal motorcycle crash in Steuben County that claimed the life of a Wolcottville man, a longtime police officer. State police believe alcohol impairment was a factor in the crash.

Troopers also responded to eight traffic crashes involving personal injury, and eleven traffic crashes involving only property damage over the holiday weekend.