MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A reported road rage incident on Interstate 69 involving a brandished firearm led to the arrest of two 19-year-old males, according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Just before midnight Wednesday, ISP received a report of a road rage incident where a firearm was pointed at the caller.

According to the caller, a vehicle pointed a firearm with a green laser out of the rear window into the front window of the caller’s car.

Troopers from the Pendleton Post responded to the area of the incident and located a vehicle matching the caller’s description.

A trooper stopped the vehicle occupied by 19-year-old Ty Richardson and 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff and noticed a “smell of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, according to ISP.

After detaining Richardson and Ratliff, troopers searched the vehicle and found 48.5 grams of marijuana and a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a laser attachment that emitted a green laser, according to ISP.

Following the search, troopers arrested Richardson and Ratliff and transported them to Madison County Jail without incident.

Richardson faces preliminary charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; Possession of Marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

Ratliff faces preliminary charges of Pointing a Firearm at Another, a Level 6 felony; Possession of Marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.