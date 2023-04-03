WINCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a shooting in Winchester that left a woman dead on Sunday.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., the Winchester Police Department contacted ISP regarding a shooting that happened in the 600 block of E. Short Street.

When Winchester officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman laying in the front yard with “injuries consistent with a gunshot wound,” according to ISP.

While some officers provided medical assistance, three people were detained by police and transported to be interviewed.

Authorities transported the victim, 36-year-old Isabel Hernandez, to a hospital in Fort Wayne where medical staff pronounced her dead.

According to ISP, one suspect, 25-year-old Larry J. Planck III, faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Once the investigation is over, ISP will submit a full report of the incident to the Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office for review.