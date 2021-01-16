Investigators still trying to solve 1967 cold case mystery

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Investigators hope a social media site and sophisticated testing can help them get closer to identifying the remains of a woman found in western Michigan in 1967.

A judge last summer allowed the Ottawa County sheriff’s office to exhume remains that were buried at a cemetery in Blendon Township.

The woman’s body, likely 16 to 22 years old, was discovered by hunters more than 50 years ago. Capt. Mark Bennett says the embalming process used in the 1960s has made extracting DNA difficult.

The sheriff’s department has reached out to private companies to try to overcome the problem.

Investigators also are building a social media site to gather tips from the public.