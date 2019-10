FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —Investigators are looking for answers after a stabbing victim walked into a hospital.

The victim says the stabbing happened on Fox Point Trail around 2:30 Tuesday morning in the Villa Capri Apartments, but the victim did not go to the hospital until around 1:00 p.m.

Police haven’t released any details about the incident or the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information of the event should call police.