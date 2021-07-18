Fourth overnight shooting leaves a man in critical condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m. police were called to 1215 W. Main Street. A large police presence has been on scene throughout the morning.





Police on scene say the victim is adult male. He was shot multiple times and taken to local hospital. Police are investigating the scene. There are no suspects at this point. If you know anything about this incident you are asked to call police.

Police on scene tell WANE 15 this is the fourth shooting to happen overnight.