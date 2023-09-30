SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Putnamville State Police investigated reports of shots being fired at a local establishment which led to the arrest of a Rosedale man Friday.

On September 23, Punamville State Police responded to a local establishment in Farmersburg after receiving reports of a firearm being pointed at patrons and shots being fired along with fighting.

Throughout the investigation, detectives received an active warrant for Phillip A. Foster, 28 of Rosedale, Indiana for several felony charges. Friday, the US Marshal Task Force was able to find Foster and take him into custody.

Foster was arrested on preliminary charges of;