Child reveals bag of pot after driver is pulled over for speeding on toll road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A New York man was arrested by police for operating while intoxicated, possession of drugs, and child endangerment after being stopped for speeding on the Indiana Toll Road with a 4-year-old in the car Thursday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, Anton Simmons, 37, of Middletown, New York, was driving an SUV when he was pulled over for speeding in St. Joseph County.

When the trooper approached Simmons’ car, he saw suspected marijuana in plain view and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. While talking with Simmons, the trooper also noted signs of possible impairment.

Inside a shoebox next to where the 4-year-old child had been sitting the trooper found a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and a plastic bag of suspected cocaine. Paraphernalia, a marijuana cigarette, and an open container of brandy was also found during the search.

The Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) was called and took custody of the 4-year-old. While with DCS staff, the child reportedly pulled a bag of suspected marijuana from under her clothing, gave it to the staff, and said it belonged to Simmons.

Simmons was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail and found to have a blood alcohol content of .09%. Simmons was preliminarily arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, Child Endangerment, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and received several citations.