GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An intoxicated driver was arrested Monday afternoon after driving 105 mph on I-69.

According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sergeant Bill Gadberry was patrolling I-69 near the 35-mile marker when he stopped a 2017 Toyota Corolla for driving 105 mph.

The driver, later identified as Matthew Hill, 34, of Jasper, displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Upon completing a breathalyzer test, he had a blood alcohol content of 0.19%.

Matthew Hill, 24, of Jasper, Indiana

Hill was then arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of 0.15% or more, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Hill is being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.