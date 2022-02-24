DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the DeKalb County Jail has been hit with an additional felony charge after police said he tried to smash a window of the jail in an escape attempt.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, just after dinner service, the inmate used a stove top grate to break a kitchen window on the 9th Street side of the jail.

The sheriff’s department said “quick thinking” from the jail’s kitchen staff thwarted the escape plan, though, and the inmate was not able to breach the secure jail perimeter.

A window of the DeKalb County Jail was shattered in an escape attempt on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Dekalb County Sheriff Department via Facebook)

A stove top grate was used in an escape attempt at the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Dekalb County Sheriff Department via Facebook)

“Sheriff (David) Cserep is very proud of the quick and professional manner in which our kitchen and jail staff responded to the incident,” the sheriff’s department wrote on its Facebook page.

The inmate, who was not identified, was charged with Level 5 felony Escape (attempted).

The incident remains under investigation.