ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An inmate in the Allen County Jail pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in a drug smuggling plot that was foiled when a bailiff reportedly found the substance in the sole of a shoe.

As a result of the plea agreement, 36-year-old Terry Lynn Hargis will have a Level 5 felony of trafficking with an inmate dismissed, but a Level 6 felony of trafficking with an inmate will remain, resulting in a sentence of roughly 1 1/2 years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

Hargis is accused of trying to smuggle drugs for his cellmate using his girlfriend and his cellmate’s mother in a scheme foiled by officers, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The drugs – identified as strips of suboxone – were found March 13 by a bailiff in the sole of a shoe that had been brought along with an outfit for Hargis’ cellmate, according to court documents.

Hargis has a sentencing hearing set for Nov. 29.