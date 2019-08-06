Inmate hospitalized after shattering jail cell window

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — An inmate in the Mercer County Jail was hospitalized after authorities said he punched a window in a cell and “split his arm open.”

Kevin McDonald, 38, of Rockford was jailed Monday after Rockford Police arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of Inducing Panic. He was reportedly intoxicated when he arrived at the jail.

According to a report from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, McDonald was in an intake cell when he wrapped his arm with a blanket and used his arm to beat a window in the cell.

“After several violent strikes to the cell door window, the window shattered and McDonald split his arm open,” Grey wrote in the report.

It’s not clear why McDonald struck the window.

Corrections staff put McDonald in a restraint chair to control him until he calmed down, and he was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not known.

Grey said a report of the incident was completed and forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible charges for damaging the facility.