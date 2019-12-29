Inmate fails to return to Noble County Jail after 4-hour pass, police searching for him

Noble County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding inmate Joseph Stevens.

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate that did not return to lawful detention.

According to the department, Joseph Stevens, who is currently assigned to the Noble County Community Corrections Work Release Program, failed to return to lawful detention after being out on a pass.

Stevens left the Noble County Jail shortly after 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 for a 4-hour pass. He was going to a home located at 3250 South 875 East in Avilla, Indiana.

The 34 year old was scheduled to report back to the Noble County Jail by 4 p.m. that same day, but has not been found.

He is described as 6 foot 2 inches tall, with blue eyes and brown hair. Stevens has several tattoos on his face, neck and arms and was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

A press release said he was last seen possibly getting into an older white sedan model vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Noble County Sheriff’s Department or 911.