CASS COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate briefly escaped from the Cass County Detention Center on Sunday.

According to a Cass County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Post, 25-year-old Gerardo Grimaldo Perez hid in a ceiling while some inmate workers were taking trash out of the facility. CCSO officials reported Perez then climbed over a wall and slipped through the door the workers were using to remove trash from the facility.

Per a press release, Logansport Police Officers and CCSO Deputies converged on the area Perez escaped from while corrections facility officials chased him on foot.

CCSO reported Perez removed his jail clothes in the 400 block of North Street in Logansport and was then apprehended without further incident in the 700 block of Market Street.

Dispatchers were notified of Perez’s escape and 12:12 p.m. Officers took him back into custody without incident at 12:21 p.m., per CCSO.

A press release indicates Perez was initially incarcerated for a probation violation related to felony check fraud charge. Before his escape attempt on Sunday, Perez was due to be released from prison on Feb. 22, 2024.

“The Cass County Detention Center is a secure facility,” Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder said via release. “This incident will trigger scrutiny of all policies and practices as well as an after-action review and discussion to ensure any deficiencies are corrected to prevent another occurrence. The quick capture of the inmate was a result of the cooperative efforts of the Logansport Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County Detention Facility Corrections Officers.”

CCSO is still investigating the incident. Those with additional information on Perez’s escape are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (574) 753-7800.