Inmate briefly escapes from Allen County Jail; recaptured 10 minutes later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Allen County Jail was able to escape from custody Thursday morning.

Michael Leask

According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:45 a.m., jailers were escorting inmate trustees to dumpsters along Clinton Street to remove the garbage when one of the inmates – 53-year-old Michael Leask – ran off eastbound toward the Three Rivers Apartments complex.

Officers began a search for Leask in that area, and found him hiding in the woods behind the apartment building, the sheriff’s department said. He resisted arrest, but was taken into custody around 9:55 a.m., the sheriff’s department said.

Back in jail, Leask was put in a holding cell while another cell was prepared for him. When jailers went to move him, he was found unresponsive, the sheriff’s department said.

Jailers provided medical care and medics took him to a local hospital. His condition was not known.

Leask was sentenced earlier this week to six months for possession of a syringe and false informing. He was also scheduled to have a hearing in Allen Superior Court Thursday about an extradition to Michigan.