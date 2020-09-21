Inmate at Wells County Jail dies; investigation ongoing

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Wells County Jail has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday.

It was around 1:25 p.m. when jailers found 31-year-old Dylan E. Richardson of Bluffton unresponsive in an isolated cell. Staff provided CPR to Richardson before medics arrived and took over life-saving measures, and Richardson was taken to a Bluffton hospital.

He was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m.

An autopsy has been conducted but Richardson’s cause of death has not been determined. Results of a toxicology test are pending.

Richardson had been in custody at the Wells County Jail since Sept. 16 on a probation violation.

He was being held in an isolated cell due to COVID precautionary protocols, state police said.

State police have taken over the investigation. The probe is “active and ongoing,” the agency said.