Inmate at Marshall County Jail dies

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Marshall County Jail has died after being found unresponsive in a cell Sunday morning.

It was around 9 a.m. when jailers found 31-year-old Tiffany Helbling of Plymouth unresponsive in a cell at the jail. Jail staff began life-saving efforts until medics arrived and took Helbling to a Plymouth hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Indiana State Police said an autopsy would be performed Monday to determine the cause of death.

Helbling was in the cell alone.

Helbling had been booked last week on numerous charges including Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.