Indianapolis man wanted for badly beating ex-girlfriend jailed in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WXIN) — The Indianapolis man who was on the run with active warrants related to the alleged abuse that nearly killed his ex-girlfriend has been jailed in Fort Wayne.

Dawann L. Martin turned himself in at the Allen County Jail Saturday evening, FOX 59 in Indianapolis reports.

Martin was wanted on domestic battery, aggravated battery and strangulation charges related to an incident reported by his ex-girlfriend. Police said Martin nearly killed LaQuandra Warren when he beat her and choked her on her birthday.

The woman was hospitalized and had three facial surgeries and a wrist procedure after the beating.

Martin is being held in Allen County on an active fugitive warrant issued out of Marion County.

