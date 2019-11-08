Indy man sentenced to 21 years on drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges Friday.

Floyd Thomas, 41, was sentenced to 21 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty. He pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch.

According to case documents, Thomas conspired with his named co-defendants to possess with intent to distribute the named cocaine between November 13, 2013, and February 12, 2014.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration as well as the Warsaw Police Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department and the IMAGE Drug Task Force. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Geller.