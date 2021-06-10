Indianapolis police pursuit crash seriously injures woman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say an Indianapolis police officer chasing a stolen truck crashed into a car during the pursuit, seriously injuring a motorist.

After officers spotted a U-Haul truck Wednesday night that had been reported stolen the previous day, the truck’s driver refused to stop for officers, setting off a pursuit on the city’s south side.

Police spokesman Lt. Shane Foley says that an officer’s patrol car hit a car not involved in the pursuit.

The Indianapolis Star reports that he 33-year-old woman driving that vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to serious but stable condition.

The officer was also injured.