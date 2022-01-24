Indianapolis police probe infant girl’s death as a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police are investigating a 2-month-old girl’s death as a homicide after detectives said the infant suffered injuries they believe were not accidental.

Police found the baby unresponsive Thursday in an apartment on Indianapolis’ west side.

The child died a short time later at Riley Hospital for Children.

Child abuse detectives were called to the apartment to investigate, and police said their early investigation shows the baby died from “non-accidental trauma.”

Police have not announced any arrests in the case and the deceased child’s name has not yet been released.

