Indianapolis police investigate shooting that left 2 dead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side that left two people dead.
Authorities say the shooting happened on Saturday night. Officers called to the scene found a male and were alerted to another at a nearby apartment complex.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.
Police did not release a motive.
