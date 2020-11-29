Indianapolis police investigate shooting that left 2 dead

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side that left two people dead.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Saturday night. Officers called to the scene found a male and were alerted to another at a nearby apartment complex.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

Police did not release a motive.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss