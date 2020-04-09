Indianapolis officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance

The officer died Thursday after responding to a domestic situation in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on the city’s east side Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the Harrison Terrace apartments in the 1800 block of Edinburge Square, which is just southwest of 21st Street and North Franklin Road, around 2:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived at the apartment, someone inside fired shots. An officer and a female inside the home were hit by gunfire.

They were both rushed to the hospital. Officer Breann Leath died at the hospital. Officer Leath was a mother to a young child, a lifelong Indianapolis resident & a member of the Army National Guard.

Police have not said whether the shooter is in custody.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement regarding Officer Breann Leath, a member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who died in the line of duty Thursday:

“Officer Leath gave her life as she answered the call of duty. Janet and I are heartbroken for her family, friends and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. I ask every Hoosier to join me in honoring Officer Leath’s courageous service and dedication to her community. She will be forever remembered for being the finest among us.”