Indianapolis man pleads guilty to hate crime at neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and weapons charges after threatening a Black neighbor.

Prosecutors said Friday that 51-year-old Shepherd Hoehn became incensed over the neighbor hiring a construction crew to remove a tree last June 18 and burned a cross above the fence line facing the neighbor’s property.

They say he also displayed a swastika on his fence; displayed a large sign containing several anti-Black racial slurs; displayed a machete near the sign; loudly played the Confederate anthem “Dixie” repeatedly; and threw eggs at the neighbor’s house.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Hoehn’s home two weeks later and discovered several firearms and drug paraphernalia.