Indianapolis man pleads guilty to hate crime at neighbor

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and weapons charges after threatening a Black neighbor.

Prosecutors said Friday that 51-year-old Shepherd Hoehn became incensed over the neighbor hiring a construction crew to remove a tree last June 18 and burned a cross above the fence line facing the neighbor’s property.

They say he also displayed a swastika on his fence; displayed a large sign containing several anti-Black racial slurs; displayed a machete near the sign; loudly played the Confederate anthem “Dixie” repeatedly; and threw eggs at the neighbor’s house.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Hoehn’s home two weeks later and discovered several firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss