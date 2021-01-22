Indianapolis man leads troopers on pursuit that ends in Lake Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been arrested after fleeing police, throwing rocks and crashing into multiple police cruisers.

Friday morning at 11:45 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center reports receiving calls of an erratic driver on I-65 northbound near the 215 mile-marker. The vehicle was reported to be weaving, merging unsafely in front of other vehicles, braking when not necessary, driving down the middle of the two-lane divided roadway as well as almost stopping in traffic.

Troopers found the vehicle near the 225 mile-marker and after observing several traffic violations, they were able to make a traffic stop. The driver voluntarily pulled over in the median and a routine traffic stop took place, according to Indiana State Police.

During this initial interaction, troopers report that the driver refused to identify himself. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle however he continued to refuse to identify himself and refused to exit the vehicle. The driver was making erratic and threatening statements towards the officers, the report said. As the troopers opened the driver’s side door, he placed the car into drive and fled from the traffic stop.

A pursuit began as the vehicle traveling north on I-65 at a high rate of speed. The ramps to I-65 were shut down as a safety precaution as stop sticks were deployed by several agencies. Troopers report that the vehicle struck two separate sets of stop sticks which successfully deflated a tire.

As the pursuit continued north near the 248 mile-marker, a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled in front of the vehicle, attempting to slow it down. The driver accelerated and rammed the rear of the police car. A second Lake County police vehicle was also struck by the Toyota.

The driver stopped his car near exit 249 and fled on foot. Troopers report that the driver ran into a ditch where there were several large rocks where he began to throw the rocks at the officers. At that time non-lethal force was attempted to subdue the man, however it was ineffective.

A Crown Point K9 was deployed as the man continued to resist arrest. He was then taken into custody.

After being medically cleared, the suspect was transported to the Lake County Jail for processing. He has been identified as Mohammed O. Elobaid, 29, of Indianapolis.

He is preliminarily being held on the following charges in Lake County:

Battery with Deadly Weapon- Level 5 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement with Vehicle- Level 6 Felony

Battery Against Public Safety Official- Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A Misdemeanor.

Reckless Driving- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Class B Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle Never Licensed- Class A Misdemeanor

Additional charges to be filed in Jasper County.