Indianapolis man gets 6 years for killing police dog

Crime

by: The Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a police dog that was pursuing him.

Twenty-year-old Richard Garrett learned his sentence Tuesday after admitting to charges including striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement. Police say the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois named Harlej (HAR’-lee) was fatally shot in the head in a wooded area in the suburb of Fishers last Nov. 13 while tracking a driver who had fled his vehicle. Authorities say Garrett was driving a stolen vehicle traveling at about 100 mph on Interstate 69 when the car spun out of control and Garrett took off on foot.

