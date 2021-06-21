Indianapolis man gets 46 months for hate crime at neighbor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to federal hate crime and weapons charges for threatening a Black neighbor.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Shepherd Hoehn was sentenced to 46 months in prison and three years supervised release Friday for violations of the criminal provision of the Fair Housing Act and for unlawfully possessing firearms. Hoehn pleaded guilty in February.

Prosecutors say Hoehn became incensed over the neighbor hiring a construction crew to remove a tree and burned a cross above the fence line facing the neighbor’s property. They say he also displayed a swastika on his fence and loudly played the Confederate anthem “Dixie” repeatedly.