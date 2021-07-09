Indianapolis man arrested for fatal 2020 crash on Muncie Bypass

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – A 10-monthlong investigation into a fatal crash on the Muncie Bypass on Sept. 26, 2020 has led to an arrest of an Indianapolis man.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) reports that Melvin Lee Weaver, 29, Indianapolis was arrested near his Indianapolis home on Thursday night. The active arrest warrant was issued by Delaware County Circuit Court 3.

The arrest comes after fatal crash investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post’s Crash Reconstruction Team. The investigation found that Weaver was driving a pickup truck northbound on the Muncie Bypass and failed to see two vehicles stopped for the red light at the McGalliard Road intersection. ISP said Weaver’s truck rear-ended a sports car, driven by 28-year-old Matthew Adams of Tipton. The sports car was then pushed into a car driven by Karmen Harvey of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Adams was killed in the crash and his wife was seriously injured, police said. Harvey was also injured.

Investigators report that Weaver, who had a suspended Indiana drivers license, was traveling over 90 miles per hour moments before the fatal crash.

Weaver had two additional outstanding arrest warrants at the time he was taken into custody, ISP said. He is facing the following charges:

Delaware County Reckless Homicide, Level 5 Felony Obstruction of Justice, Level 6 Felony Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

Marion County: Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Johnson County: Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor Speed, Class C Infraction



Weaver was transported to the Delaware County Justice Center where he is currently held.

ISP said it coordinated the investigation with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office and the City of Muncie Victim Advocate Office. An area business was able to provide video of the vehicles shortly before the crash.