Indianapolis boy, 16, faces murder charge in shooting that killed 1

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy has been charged as an adult in the fatal shooting of another teen who witnesses told police he had planned to engage in a fist fight.

Marcus Anthony Salatin of Greenwood was charged Thursday with murder and criminal recklessness in the Oct. 31 killing of 15-year-old Kashius Davis.

The Bargersville teen was found fatally shot in a vehicle in a Greenwood subdivision.

Police found three teenagers in a Jeep, with Davis dead, another teen with a gunshot wound to the leg and the third uninjured.

According to court records, both survivors identified Salatin as the shooter.

