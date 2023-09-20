WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indianapolis was one of the primary jurisdictions during the recent Operation North Star III from the U.S. Marshals Service. During this operation, 4,455 fugitives were arrested in 20 cities.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, the operation targeted violent offenders in 20 cities, including Indianapolis and other cities like Columbus, Ohio, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago, Memphis, Tennessee and Albuquerque.

Over the course of three months, 4,455 fugitives were arrested through the operation, which resulted in the clearance of 2,818 warrants, including homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault and firearms charges. The release said that 555 firearms, 85 kilograms of drugs and more than $1 million in cash were also seized in the operation.

In Indianapolis, 281 warrants were closed and 259 fugitives were arrested during the operation. This included the arrest of Joshua Smiley in Avon on June 20, who was on the USMS 15 most wanted list at that time. According to previous reports, Smiley was wanted for capital burder and a bond violation on drug charges.

Throughout the operation, officials seized 46 firearms, more than $241,300 in cash as well as some narcotics in Indianapolis, according to data from the Office of Public Affairs.

“Together with our law enforcement partners across the country, the Justice Department is zeroing in on the violent fugitives responsible for the greatest crime in our communities,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in the release. “The U.S. Marshals Service conducted Operation North Star III to target the most violent criminals, and together with state and local law enforcement arrested over 4,400 fugitives across 20 cities in just three months.”

For more information, visit the U.S. Marshals Service website.