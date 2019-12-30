Indiana woman sentenced in sex trafficking of girl, 12

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A 38-year-old northern Indiana woman will spend up to 39 years in prison in connection with the sex trafficking of a 12-year-old female relative.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the woman was sentenced Monday in LaPorte Circuit Court.

She was charged with aiding, inducing or causing child molesting and trafficking of a minor.

She and her boyfriend were charged in 2018. Police have said he fatally shot himself when officers went to his home with an arrest warrant.

The Associated Press is not naming the pair to avoid identifying the girl who police say was a sex crime victim.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.